Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $8,266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $193.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.05. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.45 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.15.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,393 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

