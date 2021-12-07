Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 187.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $131.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.59. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

