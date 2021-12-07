Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Paylocity worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,201 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,423. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $244.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.89 and a beta of 1.34. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

