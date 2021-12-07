Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.56. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.