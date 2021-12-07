Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 18,056 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Aspen Technology worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.49.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

