Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 798,220 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,220 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Truist Securities upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.