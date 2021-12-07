Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 85,034 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.25% of Navient worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 2.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

