Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of SYNNEX worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE:SNX opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.91. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $511,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

