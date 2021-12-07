Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,946 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.27% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of AEL opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.19.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

