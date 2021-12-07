Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,420 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

