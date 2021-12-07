Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,934 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,552,000 after acquiring an additional 377,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $114.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.