Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,398 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

