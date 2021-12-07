Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,310 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.59 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.00 and a 200 day moving average of $243.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.