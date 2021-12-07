Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,039 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Woodward worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 120.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.18. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 20.44%.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.