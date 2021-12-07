Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,910 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Shares of BR opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,560 shares of company stock valued at $41,977,606. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

