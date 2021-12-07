Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,567 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nordson were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 18.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 69,234 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

NDSN stock opened at $264.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.55.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

