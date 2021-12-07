Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,634 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Baidu were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

BIDU stock opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.03. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.05.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

