Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,984 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,030,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,455,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PK opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

