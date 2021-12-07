Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 27,398 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

