Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,780 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after buying an additional 236,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 377,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after buying an additional 47,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 271,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.98 and a twelve month high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

