Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,059 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $6,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.42.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,725,941. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $385.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $276.70 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

