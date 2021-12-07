Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $5.84 Million Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.67% of Clarus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $976.11 million, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.