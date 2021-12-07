Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JD.com were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of JD.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

