Throne (THN) Market Capitalization Hits $270,871.55

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. Throne has a total market cap of $270,871.55 and $1.49 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001968 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00059069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.78 or 0.08444918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,061.67 or 1.01133695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00077248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

