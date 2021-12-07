Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Down 1.8%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.71. Approximately 5,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 213,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.
Several equities research analysts have commented on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.
The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.
In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
