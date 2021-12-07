Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Down 1.8%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.71. Approximately 5,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 213,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. On average, analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

