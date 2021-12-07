Thunder Token Trading Down 32.5% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $101.11 million and $16.59 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00204953 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

