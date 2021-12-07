Tiger King (TKING) Market Cap Reaches $20.47 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and approximately $621,217.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.78 or 0.08431920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,287.08 or 1.01709973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00077374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 602,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

