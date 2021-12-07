TigerCash 1-Day Volume Tops $4.32 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $644,222.12 and $4.32 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.84 or 0.00913031 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

