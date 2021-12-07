Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,629,530 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of £36.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.65.

In other news, insider Brian Phillips bought 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £90,000 ($119,347.57). Also, insider David Cocke bought 1,086,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,860 ($14,401.27).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

