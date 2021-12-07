Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $748.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

