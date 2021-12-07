Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $748.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $38.58.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
