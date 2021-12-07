Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.63. 52,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 56,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.14.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

