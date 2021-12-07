Tokenbox (TBX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,860.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $286,755.04 and approximately $2,860.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00209259 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.