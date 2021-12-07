TokenClub (TCT) Achieves Market Cap of $29.41 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One TokenClub coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $29.41 million and $10.16 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00041120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TCT is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

