TokenPay One Day Volume Reaches $86,053.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $86,053.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,241.04 or 0.99406317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00032676 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.99 or 0.00920027 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001994 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

