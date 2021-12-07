TOKPIE (TKP) Hits One Day Volume of $16,725.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $16,725.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

