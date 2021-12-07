Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 12-Month High at $138.70

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.70 and last traded at $138.49, with a volume of 26956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.95.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

