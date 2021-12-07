Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.90. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 828,157 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

