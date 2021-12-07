TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.36. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 1,906 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

