Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Tops $40.50 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $36.83 or 0.00072149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.02 or 0.08408702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,111.12 or 1.00134153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00077220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.