Tornado Price Tops $76.85 on Major Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for $76.85 or 0.00152596 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $461,106.91 and approximately $547.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.29 or 0.08425503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.03 or 1.01168696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00076945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

