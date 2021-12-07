Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.45. 568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

