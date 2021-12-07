Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Shares Up 3.7%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$65.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76.

Torq Resources Company Profile (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% in interest in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile.

