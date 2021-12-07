Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.66. 33,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,974. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $148.51 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

