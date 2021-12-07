Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. 2,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,100. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.