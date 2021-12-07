Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. 1,753,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,517,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

