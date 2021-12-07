TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

NYSE TTE opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

