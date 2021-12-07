TouchCon Price Down 13.8% This Week (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $61,870.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

