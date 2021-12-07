TOWER Reaches Market Cap of $18.36 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. TOWER has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and $1.33 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can now be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TOWER has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00222825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.