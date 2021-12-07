Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.8% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $473.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

