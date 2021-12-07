Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

NYSE DIS opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.